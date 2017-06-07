Florida awash as early season heat wave arrives in Chicago
-
Early season heat wave taking shape
-
Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar
-
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
-
What is an ‘omega block’?
-
Chicago named top 5 best summer vacation spots in the U.S.
-
-
The March, 1974 severe weather near Elmhurst, IL
-
Heat returns to Chicago
-
Cold, possible snow to follow Monday night’s storms
-
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
-
Strong winds cause damage, close roads in Chicago
-
-
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
-
Warm up arrives in time for the weekend
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”