FeedonThis: The #BullpenDance is becoming a thing for the Cubs

CHICAGO - Maybe the Cubs finally have their spark for the 2017 season - and it may come from a place at Wrigley Field only a few can see.

Once again on Tuesday night the bullpen pitchers engaged in some celebratory dancing after a homer by Anthony Rizzo in a 10-2 win over the Marlins.

This is not the first time the pitchers have done so and it's beginning to become a favorite of the fans - just like David Ross.

Both of these social media moments appeared on Social Fodder Wednesday and it part of #FeedonThis from the show.

If only Pernell McPhee could stay healthy.

Bears fans have been wondering that since he joined the team in 2015. While effective and game-changing at times, it's been staying on the field that's been a challenge for the outside linebacker.

Still McPhee remains confident about the future, but do Josh and Jarrett? Hear their discussion in the video above.

For many, it's only a matter of time before the inevitable happens.

The Warriors look even more dominant than they did last year in Chapter III of their NBA Finals Trilogy with the Cavaliers.

Can Cleveland find their mojo at home, or will the Warriors not even allow the series to return to Oakland?

Before Game 3, Jarrett and Josh gave their thoughts in the video above.