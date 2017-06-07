Emanuel says Chicago will abide by Paris climate accord

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will abide by the Paris climate agreement, even if Washington doesn’t.

President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris accord. He says it would have cost American jobs, and a lot of American taxpayer money, without producing any mandatory cuts in pollution levels. However, economists have argued that leaving the accord could have major negative long-term effects on the economy.

But Emanuel says Chicago will commit itself to using only renewable energy by the year 2025.

Two coal-fired power plants in Chicago have been closed since 2011, but experts are doubtful that this move by the President will bring back coal jobs, as the biggest challenge to the coal industry is a move towards cheaper natural gas.