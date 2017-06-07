Early season heat wave taking shape

If you love hot weather, this forecast is right up your alley.

All systems appear go for an early season heat wave beginning on Saturday and lasting into next week.

Current forecast trends suggest this could be the longest string of consecutive June 90s here in 12 years. There were eight 90s in a row back in 2005 and the hottest single temperature here in nearly 4 years!

Chicago’s official O’Hare airport thermometer has not reached 95 degrees since September 10, 2013, a feat likely to be achieved on Sunday or Monday.

