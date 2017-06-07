× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Florida

* The Chicago Cubs throttled the Miami Marlins, 10-2, last night, winning their season-high fifth straight game overall, and recording their eighth straight victory at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are now riding a seven-game home win streak vs. the Fish.

* The Cubs have homered in 10 straight games at Wrigley, totaling 22 bombs in those contests.

* The Marlins should get plenty of first-pitch strikes to swing at tonight since John Lackey leads MLB by throwing 70.3% first-pitch strikes.

*Anthony Rizzo went deep for the first time in his last 17 games against the Marlins, and for the 13th time of the season last night. Rizzo is now hitting a robust .306 at Wrigley Field this season.