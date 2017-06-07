Chicago’s top cop surprises former teacher as she gets set to retire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. -- Chicago's police superintendent Eddie Johnson sprang a surprise on his former 6th grade teacher this morning as she gets ready to retire.

Johnson showed up at Sue Aylmer's school in Flossmoor.

She sent the superintendent a letter about a month ago and included old pictures she saved from when he was in 6th and 8th grades at Mount Vernon Elementary in Chicago.

Johnson and his former teacher shared stories.

And he says she had a profound impact on his path in life.