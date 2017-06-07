Charges filed after reporter tracks down suspect in child luring incident

CHICAGO – Charges have been filed in an attempted child luring incident on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Tuesday, WGN’s Erik Runge spoke with the man wanted in a community alert and called it into police.

Police say 32-year-old Jacob Hamid followed a 14-year-old to a Jefferson Park neighborhood McDonalds on Monday.

She told police he wanted her number and to come back to his place.

Once inside the McDonalds the girl called her family who called police.

Reporter Erik Runge obtained surveillance video and showed it to neighborhood residents who recognized Hamid.

He found where Hamid lived, then provided the information to police.

Hamid is now charged with child luring.