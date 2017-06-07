Body of baby found in garbage bag in Dolton, according to source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation in suburban Dolton.

A source tells WGN News a couple was cleaning their garage near 158th and Drexel when they noticed an odor. They determined it was coming from a garbage bag and found a the body of a badly decomposed baby inside.

The source reports the bag and the body had been in the location for at least a few days. The couple had not checked the garage in a week.

Police will only confirm they have been notified about a death at that address.

