Blind Cubs fans praises the kindness of stranger in scene that warmed the Internet’s heart

CHICAGO -- A stranger lent a hand to a blind Cubs fan over the weekend and that moment of kindness went viral.

In the heart of the city's North Side, Yusef Dale was trying to catch a cab when Casey Spellman, visiting from Indianapolis, offered to help.

Across the street on a rooftop, unbeknownst to them, was Ryan Hamilton.

Ryan took pictures of the kind gesture and posted them to Facebook.

Ryan, too, is from Indianapolis. And Yusef has an Indianapolis connection as well: His good friend Craig.

Craig was the first to call him last night to tell him he was all over the news.

“He was like, ‘You never accept help. How did it come to be that that day you came to accept some help?’” Yusef told WGN News.

For a living, Yusef is an assistant U.S. attorney who spends his days at the Dirksen Federal Building.

But after the Cubs game, the streets and sidewalks were packed and it was loud and chaotic and his hearing was impaired. He was having a hard time hailing a cab.

"The ambiance of the area it was difficult," he said.

Casey offered her assistance and Yusef says she did it exactly the right way.

“She did not presume I was incompetent or unable,” he said. “She didn't get in my personal space and most importantly, she didn’t touch me, which is an issue for some people with disabilities."

Casey hailed him a cab. They said their goodbyes not even knowing the other's name and both not knowing their moment would soon be shared with so many others.

"It was one of those rare occasions I needed help," he said. “The power of social media is amazing. You fully appreciate it when you are fully impacted by it."