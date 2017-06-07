Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews fumes about climate change decision on Instagram

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews is voicing his concern for the environment on social media after President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Accord climate change agreement.

In a post on Instagram, Towes is pictured walking through a forest. He writes, in part:

“Do you believe in climate change? Whether you’re super pumped that we are putting ‘Americans first’ or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we’re not. Even if we weren’t responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn’t we still do our part to preserve what we have left?”

According to the Chicago Tribune, this is the first time Toews has expressed strong views about climate change. He backed Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2016 Academy Awards speech railing against “big polluters” and the “urgent threat” of climate change.” Toews tweeted, “Love how @LeoDiCaprio took the opportunity in the biggest moment of his career to convey his message. #climatechangeisreal.”