Bills cornerback Shareece Wright takes Uber from Chicago to Buffalo for OTA practice

CHICAGO – Hundreds of “For Hire” drivers make their way into O’Hare Airport on a daily basis to take visiting passengers to the city or the suburbs.

But one Uber driver had a most unusual destination thanks to an NFL football player trying to get to practice.

No, it wasn’t Lake Forest. It was Upstate New York.

Shareece Wright, a cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, took a Uber from O’Hare to Orchard Park, NY on June 4th. He did so to get to his OTA workout with the team, according to his agent Tamerat Berhe on Twitter.

He sent a tweet to Wright asking him about a major bill for transportation, and got the route in response.

Who takes an 8 hour @Uber from Chicago to Buffalo to make a voluntary @buffalobills practice? @ShareeceWright did, wild story. 🙌🏾 — Tamerat Berhe, Esq. (@TamBerhe) June 6, 2017

@ShareeceWright I gotta see the receipt for that @uber trip, I'm guessing it was close to a $1,000? — Tamerat Berhe, Esq. (@TamBerhe) June 6, 2017

The cost of an @uber from Chicago to Buffalo $632.08 fare + $300 tip = $932.08 https://t.co/Esxgt9OeK8 — Tamerat Berhe, Esq. (@TamBerhe) June 6, 2017

Why Wright chose to take the Uber instead of a flight is unknown, but it appears that he did make it in time for the Bills’ OTA practice in New York.

A native of Colton, California, Wright is getting ready to begin his seventh NFL season. He spent the last two years with the Baltimore Ravens and signed a one-year contract with the Bills on May 1st.