Are you still healthy if overweight with ‘good numbers’?

Dr. Lauren Streicher joined WGN Morning News Wednesday to dispel the myth of healthy obesity.

"Healthy obesity" is characterized by having normal metabolic health while having a body mass index of 30 or more. She explained that people believe their risk for heart failure or stroke does not depend on their weight as long as their numbers (cholesterol, blood pressure etc.) are OK.

A study at the University of Birmingham recently busted this myth.

According to the study, scientists suggest that "healthy obese" people are still at a great risk for stroke or heart failure than the general population.

