× 2 teenage boys shot, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Chicago police say two teenage boys were shot and killed in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning.

They were 15 and 16 years old. Chicago fire officials say one of the boys was shot in the eye.

Witnesses at the scene WGN they heard about 30 shots.

No arrests have been made. No other information was provided.

Nancy Loo with have the latest on WGN Midday News. Check back for updates.