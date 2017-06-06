Video captures fight at McDonald’s over McChicken Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A bystander captured video of a woman attacking McDonald's employee after not getting her McChicken Sandwiches fast enough.

According to KCCI, Amanda Gravely was in the McDonalds drive-thru when she heard an angry woman and her two friends yelling at an employee. Gravely pulled out her phone to capture the rest.

"I took out my camera and recorded her just to see how far it would go just in case, and it just escalated really quickly," Gravely said.

The customer is seen yelling expletives at the manager for the lack of speedy service. The manager handed her the food, but the woman retaliated by throwing it at her and climbing over the counter. Video shows the two pulling each other's hair and fighting while the two friends egged them on.

"Life's too short to get that mad over a chicken sandwich," Gravely said.

Witnesses say the customers appeared intoxicated, and police are still working on identifying the customers in the video.

McDonald's released a statement regarding the incident: "The safety and security of our customers is a top priority and we are partnering with law enforcement because it is still an open investigation."