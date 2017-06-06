× Teenage girl followed and harassed in Portage Park

(CHICAGO) A man is wanted for attempted child luring in Chicago’s Portage Park.

A 14-year old girl reported to police that’s what happened to her Monday evening on the 4200 block of north Cicero.

She reported that the man kept following her, while asking her questions and trying to convince her to come to his house.

The girl fled to a McDonald’s and called her mother.

She noticed that the man stayed outside and watched her through the window.

The victim told police she saw the same man, at two different times, last year.

Police described the suspect as a white male, approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’06”, 140 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair.

He was wearing a Cubs baseball cap, white t-shirt, and blue baggy sweatpants.