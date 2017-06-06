Summer sun calling your name? Sunniest open to June in six decades

The end of May 2017 continued the year’s cloudy trend. Four of the first five months this year have been cloudier than average.

But June couldn’t be more different thus far.

Typically, it’s the city’s second sunniest month of the year but even these numbers to date are off the chart.

Through today, June 6th, a stunning 90% of the city’s possible sunshine has been recorded according to respected Chicago weather observer Frank Wachowski, who measures sunshine data in Chicago.

A normal June sees about 65%. Not since 1956, when the opening 6 days produced 93% of possible sun, has a June begun any sunnier. And the trend continues – expect another sun-splashed day Wednesday.