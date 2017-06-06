× Streaking Cubs pull away from Marlins for 10-2 win

CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo drove in four runs and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 10-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Arrieta (6-4) allowed two runs, struck out five and walked three in just his second win in the past month. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner retired 16 in a row over one stretch, showing signs of rounding into form after a bumpy start to the season.

Jason Heyward had three hits and two RBIs as the Cubs remained perfect since returning home after a winless six-game road trip. Kris Bryant reached four times, scored two runs and robbed Giancarlo Stanton of a hit with a diving stop on a grounder to third in the third.

J.T. Realmuto and JT Riddle each drove in a run for Miami, which had won seven of eight before it stumbled on consecutive windy nights in Chicago.