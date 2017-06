Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- City Council approves new restrictions on beekeeping hobby to resolve complaints from neighbors.

Neighbors of beekeepers have been complaining about hives and bee stings. Beekeepers packed the City Council meeting in hopes that they could continue with their hobby.

A compromise ordinance passed on a 6 to 3 vote allowing beekeepers to continue their hobby under certain restrictions. The restrictions include hives being a safe distance from neighboring homes.