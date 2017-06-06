‘Slow speed’ derailment reported on South Shore Line

CHICAGO — Crews are on the scene of a South Shore Line train derailment in downtown Chicago.

Officials say Train 18, which has six cars, was coming into the city from South Bend, Indiana and was due at the Millennium Park Station at 2:14 p.m. The second and third car derailed.

It was a slow speed derailment as the train was entering the station.

SOUTH SHORE LINE: Train operations have been halted, due to a derailment near Millennium Station… @metraMED will honor SSL tickets. — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) June 6, 2017

Two people are reported to have minor injuries.

Metra is honoring tickets due to the incident.

Authorities are investigating a cause.

Rush hour train travel times may be impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.