Scott King discusses the Blackhawks offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For over a month, he's had the chance to think about what went wrong when the puck dropped in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On top of that, Stan Bowman has watch the team that beat the Blackhawks go all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

As the Predators battle with the Penguins for the championship, the general manager is looking at possible moves to put the team under the salary cap along with preventing another playoff letdown.

Scott King of WGN Radio covers the Blackhawks closely and will this summer as the NHL Draft comes to Chicago. He discusses his thoughts on what the team might do with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday's Sports Feed on CLTV.

To watch Scott's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.