Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police say the man accused of shooting a police officer over the weekend is a recent parolee. CPD shooting suspect Dashonn Maggette is charged with attempted murder after a shootout Saturday.

Police say they saw him drinking at 82nd and Maryland. They chased him into a building, then struggled over a gun.

One officer was shot in the hand, he'll be okay. His partner shot and critically wounded Maggette.

Police say Maggette was paroled just last month, and has a long rap sheet.