ELKHART, Ind. — Authorities have found the mother of a little girl who police found wandering in Elkhart, Ind.

The girl was found wandering in 2500 block of Toledo Road at about 5:46 a.m. Tuesday.

Elkhart police say it appears the child wandered away from the residence while the mother, who works nights, was sleeping.

The case remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.