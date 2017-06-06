× Police continue search for missing woman last seen Sunday in Goose Island

CHICAGO — Chicago police continue the search for a missing woman.

Magda Saez, 30, was last seen in the Goose Island neighborhood on June 4th around 8:40 a.m. She was walking westbound on the 600 block of west Chicago avenue.

Saez is Hispanic, around 5’3, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a light blue tank top, black yoga pants, black shoes and was carrying a red Lululemon bag.

Saez has a tattoo of a tribal symbol on her right shoulder, tattoo of birds on her left forearm and a tattoo that reads “Happiness best when shared” on her upper thigh.

A Facebook group is dedicated to organizing searches and providing updates on Saez. There will be a search Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

Her family and friends tell WGN that Saez suffers from bipolar disorder and recently stopped taking medication.

Police say that she may be in need of assistance.

If anyone has any information, they are to contact Area Central Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or call 911.