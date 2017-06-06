× Much hotter days ahead as dry spell continues

After a relatively cool period of weather from Monday through Wednesday, Chicago’s temperatures will be on a considerable uptrend. Afternoon readings are expected to rise to near 80 degrees on Friday and into the 80s on Saturday, then into the lower or middle 90s on Sunday and Monday. Those hot temperatures will be the start of an extended heat wave that is set to persist well into next week.

This past meteorological spring (March, April, May) was Chicago’s wettest ever at Midway Airport (in the years from 1928 to the present), but a stunning reversal is taking place. Chicago’s last measurable rain occurred May 26, and other than a small chance — emphasis on “small” — of a shower or thundershower Friday morning, the dry spell is expected to persist for several additional days.