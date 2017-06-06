Lunchbreak: Bourbon honey glazed brisket, prepared by Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort chef Raul Reynoso

Banquet Chef Raul Reynoso
Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort
3500 Midwest Road
Oak Brook
Event:
Bimmers, BBQ and Bow Ties
June 18
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
For reservations:
Bourbon Honey Glazed Brisket
Rub
Ingredients:
1/4 cup chipotle peppers, pureed in blender
1 Tbs plus 1 tsp Kosher salt
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1/4 tsp smoked paprika
1/8 tsp ground cinnamon
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a small bowl.
Brisket
1 4 lb. trimmed flat-cut brisket with about 1/3 top layer of fat
2 Tbs grapeseed oil
half of an onion chopped
2 Tbs chopped fresh ginger
3 garlic cloves, smashed
4 cups beef broth
3/4 cup bourbon
1/4 cup (packed) light brown sugar
1/4 cup soy sauce
6 large sprigs thyme
3 celery stalks, chopped
2 plum tomatoes, cored, chopped
1 large carrot, chopped
1 Tbs balsamic vinegar
Rub brisket all over with the chipotle spice rub. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour before continuing. Preheat oven to 325. Heat 1 Tablespoon oil in a large wide pot over high heat. Add brisket, fat side down. Cook undisturbed until well browned, about 5–6 minutes. Turn brisket over and cook until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes in each side. Using tongs, transfer to a plate; in the pot add onion, garlic, celery, carrots and the rest of the ingredients. Bring up to a simmer, and then return the brisket to the pot/pan, cover with tin foil and place it in the oven. Braise until brisket is very tender to the touch but still holds its shape, about 4 1/2 hours. Using a large spatula, transfer brisket, fat side up, to a large plate. Strain braising liquid into a large bowl. Return liquid to pot, bring to a simmer, and cook until reduced to 2 cups, about 15 minutes. Score fat side of brisket by cutting a cross-hatch pattern of 1/4″-deep slits spaced 1/2″ apart. Return brisket, fat side up, to pot with reduced braising liquid. DO AHEAD: Brisket can be made 2 days ahead. Return brisket to pot, cover, and chill. Bring to a simmer and rewarm brisket before proceeding/serving.
Glaze
1/2 cup honey
2 chipotle peppers
1/4 cup bourbon
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Transfer 1/4 cup braising liquid to a blender. Add honey, bourbon, chipotle, apple cider vinegar and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Preheat broiler. Spread 3–4 tablespoons glaze on top of brisket with the back of a spoon. Broil brisket in pot until browned and glazed, watching carefully to prevent burning, 4–5 minutes. Transfer brisket to a cutting board. Slice against the grain and transfer to a large platter. Ladle braising liquid over. Drizzle remaining glaze on top.