Jim O’Heir chats ‘Park and Recreation’ and his new dark comedy role

Limited Theatrical Release via AMC Theaters on June 9th

Coming soon to Netflix

Middlemanmovie.com

Chicago native Jim O’Heir, who you probably know as a co-star (Jerry/Gary/Terry/Larry) on Parks and Recreation which ran for 7 seasons on NBC. He was also just nominated for a daytime Emmy and up next, Jim is the leading man in the new dark comedic thriller, “Middle Man,” which is an independent film that was crowd funded, but is now getting a 6 major city (NY, LA, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago) limited theatrical release via AMC Theaters on June 9th, and was also purchased by Netflix to stream after it’s theatrical run.

The film has had an amazing response from audiences so far. It won the Seattle International Film Festival, The Edmonton Intl Film Festival and was an official selection at the Chicago Intl Film Festival, and Portland, Denver Austin and Whistler Film Festivals. It’s received great mentions from the press as well.

film is a dark, dark comedy (almost borderline Horror) and a huge transition role for Jim, showing him in a way that most people can’t believe it’s him. Jim basically plays and standup comedian who may or may not be on a murderous rampage in the Midwest while trying to make it as a headliner in Las Vegas.