Inspector General finds no evidence of cheating in CPD exam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Inspector General found no evidence of cheating in the administration of the Chicago Police Department's Lieutenants Exam.

The Sun-Times reports the inspector general has wrapped up an investigation into claims retired deputy superintendent Eugene Williams unfairly helped three women study for the exam, all passed and were promoted to lieutenant.

They include superintendent Eddie Johnson's fiancee and the wife of first deputy superintendent Al Wysinger.

The investigation reportedly clears Williams of allegations of helping to rig the exam in their favor. The findings are expected to be published in the inspector general's next quarterly report