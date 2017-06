Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan Kolkmeyer, who previously worked at WREX in Rockford, will report the weather 4 to 6 a.m. on weekdays. She replaces Demetrius Ivory, who now reports the weather on WGN Midday News and at 4 p.m. on WGN Evening News.

And don’t worry — weatherman Paul Konrad isn’t going anywhere. He’ll continue his forecasting duties from 6-10 a.m. weekdays.