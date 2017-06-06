Focus on Family: Preview of the Downtown Homewood Art and Garden Street Fair

Homewood Arts Week

June 5-8

Downtown Homewood Art & Garden Street Fair

June 9-10

For more information about the events:

www.village.homewood.il.us/

Projects:

Marshmallow Challenge

Goal: To build the tallest freestanding structure using dry spaghetti, tape and string that can support one marshmallow at the top.

20 sticks of dry spaghetti – avoid spaghetti that is too thin, however fettuccine is too thick

one yard of tape – masking or painters tape

one yard of string – be sure it can be easily broken by hand or have scissors

one marshmallow – use a standard size (not jumbo) and be sure it’s not stale

Divide kids up into teams (or have individual competitions). Give each team the supplies. Have a set time limit of no more than 18 minutes. When the teams are ready, have them begin to build. Designs are up to the kids. The structure must support the weight of one marshmallow when the timer runs out. Kids can break the spaghetti and string to best build their structure. The assumption in the Marshmallow Challenge is that marshmallows are light and fluffy and easily supported by the spaghetti sticks. When you actually try to build the structure, the marshmallows don’t seem so light. Kids will have to experiment to find a workable design that leads to effective innovation.

Catapults

Goal: To explore the laws of physics. You can have kids make predictions and then conduct experiments on which type of projectile goes farther. They can form theories from their observations.

1 bag of popsicle sticks – these can be decorated with paints, markers or stickers

1 bag of rubberbands – normal type

1 box of plastic spoons

Projectiles (pom poms, pieces of paper, balls of tape, handmade footballs, beads, etc.)

Make a stack of 5 or 6 popsicle sticks and rubber band them together on each end. Take two additional popsicle sticks and stack them together. Rubber Band them together on just one end. Pull the two popsicle sticks slightly apart at the open end and place the larger stack of popsicle sticks in between them. This creates a V shape. Rubber band the stack of popsicle sticks to just the upper popsicle stick. Rubber band a spoon to the upper popsicle stick so the bowl of the spoon is hanging out over the popsicle stick. Place projectile into the bowl of the spoon, pull the spoon down and release to fling the projectile.

Stomp rockets

Goal: To explore how a rocket works

1 empty 2 liter bottle

2 one-foot lengths of 2” PVC pipe

1 pool noodle

1 roll of duct tape – can have a fun, decorative design

1 pair of scissors

stack of paper – colored or construction paper works well

1 roll of Scotch tape

Make the rocket by wrapping paper around the pvc and tape to create tube. Slightly loosen the tube from the PVC and remove the paper and then tape it so it holds the tube shape. Create a nose for the rocket by bending a semi-circle of paper around to form a cone. Tape the nose onto the tube for the rocket. Decorate with markers, stickers or paint. You can also add fins for stability. You can have kids alter their designs to have rockets go farther or higher or to spin. Using duct tape, secure one end of one the 2” lengths of PVC to the 2 liter bottle. Secure the other end of that same PVC length with duct tape to the pool noodle. Insert other 2” PVC pipe into the other end of a pool noodle to act as launch platform for the rocket. Duct tape this into place as well. Place paper rocket on launch platform PVC part, aim, and stomp on the 2 liter bottle.

Leaf chromatography bookmarks

Goal: To create a piece of artwork using natural materials

flowers or leaves to print

watercolor paper

hammer

hard work surface

paper towels

scissors

Go on a nature walk to find pretty or colorful flowers, leaves or other natural items. Cut watercolor paper into a bookmark shape. Arrange flowers and leaves on bookmark paper. Set on a hard work surface and cover with paper towel. Hammer in a steady pattern across the paper to imprint the color onto the paper. Remove plant material and let dry.