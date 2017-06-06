Early Morning Hero: Sonya Moore

One of our June Early Morning Heroes, Sonya Moore, wakes up early every morning to greet the students at UChicago Charter School: Donoghue. With hugs and encouraging words, Moore puts a smile on every student’s face as they walk through the door. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
