Dramatic surveillance video shows clerk robbed at gunpoint in NW Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER, Ind. -- Dramatic surveillance video shows a female store clerk being robbed at gunpoint in northwest Indiana.

The Porter Police Department released the video in hopes that someone may recognize the suspect.

At about 9:40 a.m. Monday, a man wearing a black hoodie-type shirt with distinct green stripes robbed the Zip Foods, located at 29 Franklin St.

No one was injured in the incident. It's unclear which direction the suspect fled.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Porter Police at 219-926-7611 or send a message to our Facebook page.