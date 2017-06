Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Originally released in 1942, Bambi, was recently voted third best animated film of all time by the American Film Institute. The story of the white tailed deer and his friends Thumper the bunny and Flower the skunk are part of Americana.

Recently in LA,  Dean caught up with Donnie Dunagan and Peter Behn, the original voices of young Bambi and Thumper, 75 years later.

The digital HD....And Blu Ray versions of the film are being re-released today.