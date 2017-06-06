Community meeting with police, aldermen draws large crowd in Bronzeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are laying out their plan to fight violence this summer.

A public meeting was held in Bronzeville tonight with aldermen, police commander and residents coming together to help identify issues and suggestions.

The city is promising to do more to get resources where they’re needed.

Aldermen are also looking for some help with cracking down on south side businesses they’ve identified as regular trouble spots..

They’re hoping targeted patrols and getting residents more involved will be part of the solution.

