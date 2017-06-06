× Chicago’s ‘L’ turns 125 — celebrate by riding on one of the CTA’s old cars

Chicago’s “L,” or elevated train system, turns 125 years old Tuesday.

To celebrate the 125th anniversary, you can ride on one of the CTA’s old cars.

The CTA is offering rides Tuesday on two of its historic trains from the Heritage Feet.

One is the 4000 series train built in 1923 and the other will be a 2400 series train built in 1976.

They’ll both run in the Loop on the elevated track between noon and 3:15 p.m.

More info: transitchicago.com/125