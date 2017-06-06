14 students diagnosed with scabies after outbreak at South Side daycare center 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A daycare center on the South Side is dealing with an outbreak of scabies.

14 students who attended daycare at the Paulo Freire Center have been diagnosed as well as 10 teachers.

The outbreak was first discovered on May 18th and letters were sent home to parents.

Scabies occurs when mites borough into the skin and lay eggs, causing itchy red bumps or a rash. It is usually spread by skin-to-skin contact. It is treated with medication that's applied from the neck down and left on for eight hours.

The school says no new students have shown symptoms since last Thursday.

“Anything like lice, chickenpox, scabies, when you’re in a setting where there’s a lot of children, lots of hands touching the same objects these types of things do occur,” Frick said.

Officials vigorously cleaned everything, including playground equipment and helped parents find doctors if they need it.

The Dept of Health says it recommends that the center stay open because scabies is not a life threatening disease. Kids who have been diagnosed can return to school 24 hours after getting treatment.