Woman shot to death in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill–Police in Waukegan are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year old woman on the street early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of 11th St. around 4:30 a.m.

By the time police arrived, the victim had been taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a house party.

They say it looks like it was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the community.