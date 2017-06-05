The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22nd. One of the local players hoping to here his named called is Valparaiso forward Alec Peters. Lauren Magiera caught up with Peters as he continues to recover from injury and gets ready for the draft.
Valpo’s Peters preps for the NBA Draft
-
Evil Elsa? ‘Frozen’ producer reveals film’s original ending
-
Sean Highkin discusses Jimmy Butler’s future with the Bulls on Sports Feed
-
From The Tower: Cubs and White Sox changes signal success on Sunday
-
New quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will wear No. 10 for the Bears
-
With ten games left, Sean Highkin breaks down the Bulls on Sports Feed
-
-
Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause dies at 77
-
Derrick Rose to have knee surgery again, miss rest of season
-
Bulls Postseason Post: Bobby Portis brings the best of both worlds
-
Alabama’s Allen well prepared for NFL Draft
-
Sports Feed previews the 2017 NFL Draft
-
-
Luis Medina recaps a wild Cubs game and Bears’ draft on Sports Feed
-
Former bears lineman Tom Thayer previews the NFL Draft
-
Kevin Fishbain discusses the Bears’ options in the NFL Draft on Sports Feed