Valpo’s Peters preps for the NBA Draft

Posted 1:02 PM, June 5, 2017, by

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22nd.  One of the local players hoping to here his named called is Valparaiso forward Alec Peters.  Lauren Magiera caught up with Peters as he continues to recover from injury and gets ready for the draft.