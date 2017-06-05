Taking sleeping pills as bad as a pack of cigarettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're having trouble falling asleep at night - you might want to avoid taking sleeping pills and opt for exercise instead.Some researchers say taking sleeping pills is as bad as smoking a pack of cigarettes. Sleeping pills have been linked to infections, falling and dementia.

Recent studies show exercise is a healthy alternative. Researchers say moderate exercise can help reduce sleep apnea, insomnia and restless-leg symptoms.

Some recommend exercising outside, saying bright light can help promote sleep.