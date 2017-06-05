Sen. Duckworth criticizes Trump’s focus on the travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) weighed in today on President Trump's renewed focus on his executive order on immigration in the wake of the London terror attack over the weekend.

In a tweet this morning the president said, "People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a travel ban." He also wrote that the Justice Department "should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to the Supreme Court."

"This is a Muslim ban and it's unconstitutional, and I think that it reinforces the decisions of the judge's who have made the rulings so far that this ban cannot be upheld," said Sen. Duckworth, who held a round-table discussion on immigration at the Heartland Alliance, a non-profit organization that aids people having immigration issues.

"Let me tell you that a Muslim ban only serves to endanger Americans who are traveling overseas, only serves to give ISIS a recruiting tool when they try to find people to come and injure American service men and women who are out there fighting ISIS right now," Sen. Duckworth added.

One of the participants at the round-table discussion added, "It's really hard to see everyone painted with the same kind of brush, saying that immigrants or anyone who is a refugee could be seen as a criminal right away," said Suzanne Akhras of the Syrian Community Network.