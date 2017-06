× Rod Blagojevich denied again by federal appeals court

CHICAGO — The federal appeals court in Chicago will not hear again from former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, his attorney’s office confirms to WGN.

The decision was not unexpected.

His attorneys can make one last pitch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Blagojevich is not expected to get out of prison until May 2024.

