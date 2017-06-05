River North restaurant under fire for ‘racist’ dress code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The popular pizzeria and bar "Bottled Blonde" is under fire for a lengthy dress code that some are calling racist.

The extensive dress code bans all types of shoes, shirts and pants and attributes certain clothing with "bad attitude and behavior." It also states that the dress code is on a case-by-case basis and the sole discretion lies with the door staff. Criticism of it being racist comes with the dress codes' ban on certain clothing such as "baggy pants."

The River North club's dress code complaints are fairly recent, but other grievances aimed at "Bottled Blonde" date back to last summer. At its initial conception, neighbors were worried it would be like its party-heavy counterpart in Arizona, but were reassured that it would function as a family-friendly restaurant, reported DNAInfo. But since then, it's become evident that the restaurant is aligned with a bar and club atmosphere and the city has attempted to crack down on them.

Now, the bar's liquor license is in jeopardy. Management will face City Council as they discuss the license, but it is likely that the wardrobe rules will also come into question.

The 42nd Ward Alderman voiced his concerns about "Bottled Blonde" in a tweet, questioning both the liquor license and the lengthy dress code, comparing it to the Magna Carta.

Many others took to Twitter to express their criticism of the restaurant bar and its dress code:

How many "restaurants" offer tableside bottles of vodka & need to post a "dress code" longer than the Magna Carta? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SlZGuRtt0Z — Brendan Reilly (@AldReilly) June 1, 2017

Tell The Bottled Blonde what Chicago thinks of their racist "dress code." https://t.co/1Tijm4HCpI #MakeRacistsAfraidAgain pic.twitter.com/4a0kRgYeMh — Dystopian Scribe (@MsKellyMHayes) May 31, 2017

Hey Chicago friends! Important update on the worst bar in the city, Bottled Blonde: it's now overtly racist. Cool job! pic.twitter.com/QA7o3WsKdP — nuck (@LouBegaVEVO) May 30, 2017

I am utterly disgusted in the dress code Bottled Blonde has released. It is both tasteless and flat out racist. The world we live in.. — Cam Barnes (@Felicias_Son) June 1, 2017