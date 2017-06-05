Lunchbreak: Cod fish sticks, prepared by chef Jimmy Popadopoulos and details about the Chef’s Playground event

Chef Jimmy Popadopoulos

The Bellemore

564 W. Randolph

Chicago

(Opening late summer)

Event:

Chefs’ Playground

June 9

7:00 p.m.

Griffin Court

Art Institute of Chicago

For tickets and more information:

agcchicago.org/chefsplayground/

Cod Fish Sticks

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh cod filets

2 cups plain bread crumbs

1 cup flour

3 eggs, beaten

Directions:

Cut the cod into “finger-sized” strips – leaving them about 1” thick. Season cod with salt and allow to rest for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Divide the flour, eggs and bread crumbs into 3 separate shallow containers. Set them up as followed from left to right: flour, egg, bread crumbs with a plate to rest the breaded cod-sticks on. NOTE: to prevent a big mess on your hands – use one hand for dry ingredients, and one hand for wet. A slotted spoon in the egg mixture will help you stay even cleaner as you work. Pat cod dry – roll pieces in enough flour to coat, shake the excess flour off each piece and transfer to the egg mixture – allow egg to coat fully. Transfer each piece of cod over to the bread crumbs, take care to drain off excess egg, then toss each piece to coat evenly in bread crumbs. Heat medium sized non-stick pan over medium high heat, add canola oil to pan and gently brown the cod on all sides for a total of 5 minutes. Transfer cooked cod to a plate lined with a paper towel.

Salt Cod Brandade

Ingredients:

2 large Idaho potatoes, peeled, diced 1” *held in enough cool water to cover to prevent oxidizing*

4 cloves garlic, crushed

4 oz salt cod,

1 gallon whole milk

4 Tbs olive oil

4 Tbs whole butter, diced

salt and fine ground white pepper to taste

1 sprig thyme

1 pc bay leaf

Directions:

Cover the salt cod with milk and keep in the refrigerator for 24 hours, changing the milk every 8 hours. Drain potatoes from water and pat dry. Heat a medium sized sauce pot over medium heat. Add one Tablespoon of olive oil and cook garlic cloves until lightly browned. Add cod and potatoes. Season lightly with salt and gently sauté for 3-4 minutes while stirring. Do not allow potatoes to brown. Add enough milk to cover potatoes by 1 inch, add thyme and bay leaf together, and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced. Once potatoes are tender, remove thyme and bay leaf. Strain the potatoes and reserve the cooking liquid. Transfer potatoes to a food processor, and begin processing adding diced butter in small amounts, stream in some of the reserved cooking milk to get to the texture of mashed potatoes, stream in olive oil, season with salt and white pepper to taste. Transfer to container, cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

2 Tbs shallot, minced

1 Tbs capers, minced

1 Tbs cornichon, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 pc brown anchovy, minced

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt

1/4 cup champagne vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup – equal parts – parsley chive and dill, minced and mixed

Directions:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the shallots, capers, cornichons, garlic, anchovy, dijon, sugar, salt and vinegar. Mix well to incorporate. Refrigerate. Two hours before you are ready to serve, remove the mixture from the refrigerator and temper to remove the chill. Whisk in olive oil. then herbs. Adjust seasoning with a little more salt if desired. Reserve until ready to serve cod.

To Assemble:

Spoon some of the salt cod puree onto a plate, top with the crispy cod, then top with a spoon full of salsa verde.