‘Life is life:’ Local woman celebrates 106th birthday

A longtime Chicagoan hit a major milestone today.

Rose Marie Gilio added another candle to her cake to mark her 106th birthday!

Surrounded by family and friends, Ms. Rose celebrated at Autumn Leaves nursing home in Orland Park.

For 84 years of her life, she lived in the same house on Erie in Chicago, making her somewhat of a neighborhood legend.

For her 99th birthday, the city named the street in her honor.

She was born in 1911, one year before the Titanic set sail, two years before World War I, and well before women could even vote.

She has outlived all eleven of her siblings, her husband and even her own son.

Her caregivers at Autumn Leaves say Ms. Rose is still full of life and talks about how she always tried to keep things lively, like dancing for her co-workers at the Chicago Paper Factory where she worked for decades.

She said she's starting to feel like she's moving slower though, but in her own words, "life is life" regardless of how many birthdays you've racked up.