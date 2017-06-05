× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Miami

* The Cubs own a five-game winning streak against the Marlins at home dating back to the 2015 season. It is one off their longest home winning streak against Miami all-time (six games spanning 2001 to 2003).

* Chicago comes into this series after sweeping St. Louis in three games at home. After starting the season 7-9 at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have won 10 of their last 12 home games, including an active six-game winning streak.

* Miami finished its 10-game homestand with an 8-2 record after taking three of four games against Arizona. The Marlins outscored their opponents, 58-30, in the homestand and outhit them, 102-61.

* Justin Bour, Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton combined for 11 home runs in the Marlins’ most recent 10-game homestand. Those three have combined for 31 home runs in 2017, which is tied for the highest total for an NL trio (also Washington).

* Eddie Butler has allowed six runs in each of his first two career games pitched against Miami (12.46 ERA). His .465 average allowed is the highest by anyone with at least 8.0 innings pitched against the Marlins all-time.

* Dan Straily is holding opponents to a .195 batting average this season – fourth lowest among NL pitchers (minimum 10 games started) – including a .169 opponent average with no one on base, which is best in the NL.