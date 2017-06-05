× Chicago named top 5 best summer vacation spots in the U.S.

CHICAGO — Chicago was just named one of the five best summer vacation spots in the U.S.

“Wallet-Hub” put the city at number 4 after comparing more than 80 cities in terms of travel costs, attractions, activities and weather. A map of their main findings ranks various cities; the smaller and more purple the dots, the higher the rank.

The Top 5 locations:

1.) Las Vegas, Nevada

2.) Los Angeles, California

3.) Orlando, Florida

4.) Chicago, Illinois

5.) San Diego, California

For the full list and methodology, click here.