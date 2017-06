× Carjacking in Forest Park ends in Chicago; 2 arrested

Two men are in custody, in connection with a carjacking and high speed chase.

A woman says she was carjacked outside a laundromat on West Madison in Forest Park.

Police responded and chased the car thieves at speeds up to 120 miles per hour, all the way to the Indiana state line.

At that point, the car turned around and returned to Chicago.

But police stopped it after it exited at Stony Island, and arrested both men.