Brad Robinson talks baseball and Bears on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - All is right with the Cubs world, right?

Even after their sweep on the West Coast, the Cubs made everything normal again with three-straight wins over the Cardinals at home this weekend. Now they're back over .500 and back in a pursuit of first place in the NL Central.

Meanwhile the White Sox and the Bears are just getting their rebuildings underway. As the South Siders show their rebuilding status on the major league level, the Bears are getting their work for 2017 underway at OTAs at Halas Hall.

Brad Robinson of Newsradio 780 appeared on Sports Feed to discuss all three teams on Monday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

