PENNSYLVANIA -- Bill Cosby's trial starts today. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

A woman who worked for the Temple University basketball team claims Cosby drugged and molested her in his home in 2004.

Cosby says the encounter was consensual. Dozens of women have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

this is the first one to result in a criminal trial.