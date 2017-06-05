Beloved neighborhood mascot vanishes in the middle of the night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for a cattle rustler.

They are trying to track down whoever stole a North Side neighborhood’s beloved mascot over the weekend.

A statue of a mother and calf have grazed in Edgewater near Paulina and Rosehill for the past eight years.”

Saturday night, calf was there. Sunday morning it was gone. The cable it was attached to was snapped with a bolt cutters.

The cows were a fixture in the neighborhood as both a mascot and meeting place fun for young and old alike.

The owners have filed a police report and there is a small reward for information leading to the calf’s safe return.