Beach hazard in effect, people advised to stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — The Chicago Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement.

Life threatening waves and currents are expected at beaches Monday and people visiting beaches are advised to stay out of the water.

This beach warning will be in effect through Tuesday evening.

Strong rip currents and waves reaching heights of five to eight feet are expected.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water moving quickly away from shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Exposed beaches without any structural or protective breakwalls or jetties will experience the brunt of the impact.